Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $887,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CAH stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

