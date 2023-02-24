Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.47.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

