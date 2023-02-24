Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.