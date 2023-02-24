Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CSX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

About CSX



CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

