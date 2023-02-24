Veritable L.P. Invests $185,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 950,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

