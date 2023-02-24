Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 7,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $148.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.