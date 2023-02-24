MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Textron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Stories

