Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.50 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -185.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

