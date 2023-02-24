Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 357,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $1,411,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 105,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of HEES opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. B. Riley boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

