Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $90.60 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $90,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,864,000 after buying an additional 2,600,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

