The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $340.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

