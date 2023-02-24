Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-11.54 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.75-$11.54 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE VAC opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.