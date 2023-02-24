PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.
NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
