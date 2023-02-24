PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.