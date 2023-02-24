Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

