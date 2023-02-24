Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.
Overstock.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 1,047,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
