Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

Overstock.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 1,047,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

