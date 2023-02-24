Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IONS. Barclays dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

