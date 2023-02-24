Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.92.

IONS opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

