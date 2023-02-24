Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average of $221.31. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

