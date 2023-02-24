Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

