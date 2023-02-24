Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $249.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

