Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $71,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

