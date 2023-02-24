Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $947,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Livent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Livent by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Livent Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE LTHM opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

