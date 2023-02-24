Five9’s (FIVN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.
Shares of FIVN opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,373,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
