MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,131 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
