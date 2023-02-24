Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,187 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.07 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
