MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 43,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.92. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.46 and a twelve month high of $359.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

