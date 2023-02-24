Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $163.29 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

