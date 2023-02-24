Aviva PLC Buys 7,884 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after acquiring an additional 79,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,056 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 334,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

