PFS Investments Inc. Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 507,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2,823.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 138,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,575 shares of company stock worth $47,491,494 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

