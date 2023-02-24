PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $323.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $397.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

