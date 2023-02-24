Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $112,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,467.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,504.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,364.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,366 shares of company stock worth $31,328,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

