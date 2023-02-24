Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Masonite International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 80.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

