MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after acquiring an additional 541,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,836,000 after purchasing an additional 177,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.0 %

WEC opened at $91.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

