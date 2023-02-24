MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 853.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

