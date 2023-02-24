MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 24,447 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $15,234,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

