MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

ADP opened at $222.78 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

