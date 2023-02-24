4,185 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $204.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.