4,185 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $204.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

