Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.48. Global-e Online shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 370,258 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

