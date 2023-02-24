Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Moderna worth $110,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
MRNA opened at $147.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.10 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
