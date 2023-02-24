Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.