Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $13,336,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 212,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

