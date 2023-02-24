MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,105,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

CP stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

