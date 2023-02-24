Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,042 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $141.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

