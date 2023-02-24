Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.07.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after buying an additional 15,103,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,072,179 shares during the period.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.