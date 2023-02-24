Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.83.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -185.37%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.