Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to $8.75 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of SAND opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

