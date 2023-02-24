Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 4.7 %

TNDM opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.