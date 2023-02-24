Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 658,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 522,000 shares.The stock last traded at $169.12 and had previously closed at $178.00.

The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen Trading Up 8.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.