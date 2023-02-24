William Blair Comments on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 796,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 137,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

