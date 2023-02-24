Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 464,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,866,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.48%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading

